Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For 3/2/2017

Published On 02/27/2017

WWE taped the following matches Monday night in Green Bay for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Gran Metalik defeated Ariya Daivari

* Sin Cara defeated Bo Dallas

