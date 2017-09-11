Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For 9/15/2017

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Anaheim for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Rhyno defeated Dash Wilder

* Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado and Mustafa Ali defeated Noam Dar, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

