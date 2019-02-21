Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results – Dusty Classic, WWE Stars Appear

Thanks to Mr. Jacob Cohen for the following spoilers:

– Tonight we are getting the first round and semi finals of the Dusty Rhodes Classic, Mia Yim vs Shayna Baszler, and Io Shirai vs Bianca Belair to crown a #1 Contender for Takeover

– War Raiders defeat Vandal Ortagun & Chico Adams

– Gargano out without the NXT North American Title, he said it has been an interesting few weeks Not only has he showed the WWE Universe what NXT is all about as a member of the Raw & Smackdown Roster

Last week he had one of his most difficult matches, and when he had his first challenge as a champion, he failed Crowd is chanting “Johnny Failure”

Ciampa out, he says that Johnny Gargano is at his best when he’s with Ciampa, together they win on Raw & Smackdown, but last week when Gargano was on his own and refused Ciampa’s help, and that’s why he lost

Ciampa offers Gargano to join him in the Dusty Rhodes Classic That is where it all started for them, and the winner of the Dusty Rhodes Classic get a Tag Title shot at Takeover New York, this could be their moment

Gargano shakes Ciampa’s hand, they will be a tag team in the Dusty Rhodes Classic

– Vanessa Borne & Aliyah defeat Xia Li & Taynara Conti

– Dominik Dijakovic vs Keith Lee (!!!!!)

Match goes to a double count out, crowd is chanting “let them fight” and “restart the match”

– Shayna Baszler defeats Mia Yim

Aleister Black & Ricochet defeat Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel to advance

– Forgotten Sons defeat Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

– Velveteen Dream Out, he’s out to remind everyone that he is the NXT North American Champion, he has another reminder… Then Matt Riddle comes out!

Matt Riddle wanted to congratulate Velveteen Dream, but real talk, he wants to challenge Velveteen Dream to a title match

Velveteen Dream is not Matt Riddle’s Bro and the spotlight is only on Velveteen Dream The lights go out and there is a spotlight on Velveteen Dream When the lights go on Matt Riddle is gone

– Mustache Mountain defeat Street Profits to advance

– DIY defeat Undisputed Era to advance

– Luke Menzies defeats Eric Bugenhagen

Bugenhagen has a tremendous encore that takes him through the majority of the arena

– Sasha Banks is here, Bayley too!

Sasha says it’s good to be home, you never forget where you came from, their journey started in NXT Bayley says the last time Sasha was in the NXT ring was the first ever Women’s Iron Women Match at NXT Takeover: Respect They want to share the belts with NXT!

They say the belts will be defended on Raw, Smackdown, or NXT, so the ladies backstage need to step up!

– Pat McAfee is introduced and joins the broadcast team

– Adam Cole defeats Punishment Martinez

Adam Cole says he is the first NXT North American Champion and yet he has not got a one on one rematch for the title Cole calls Velveteen Dream the biggest moron of them all He’s the champion, but not for long, 2019 is the year of the The Undisputed Era

– Velveteen Dream Out, he slaps Cole, they brawl briefly, then Punishment attacks Cole and Dream gives Cole a top rope elbow drop

– Forgotten Sons defeat Mustache Mountain to advance to the finals

– Shayna Baszler out for commentary Io Shirai vs Bianca Belair, winner challenges Shayna at NXT Takeover New York

Match goes to a double DQ when Shayna attacks both of them, Kairi runs in but also gets choked out Io is eventually able to make a comeback but also gets choked out

– Ricochet & Aleister Black defeat Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano to advance to the finals Ricochet pinned Ciampa

Ciampa and Candice help Gargano up the stage, Ciampa tries to throw Gargano into the tron But Gargano was playing possum, he throws Ciampa into the tron, beats the crap out of him, implies he’s going for the belt, and poses with Candice