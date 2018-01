WWE held an NXT TV taping before NXT Takeover: Philly on Saturday night. Here are the spoilers:

– Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans in a singles match. Cross attacked after the match but Evans fought back and they traded shots



– TM-61 defeated The Ealy Brothers in a tag team match.



– Roderick Strong defeated Tyler Bate to become the new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne