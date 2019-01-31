Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results From 1/30/19

Thanks to Mr. Jacob Cohen for the following spoilers from Wednesday night’s NXT TV tapings:

– Luke Menzies defeats Sean Maluta

– Gargano out, crowd is chanting “Johnny Champion” with a small minority chanting “Johnny Sucks”

Feels great to be North American Champion

“You deserve it” chants

Johnny says “Yes, WE deserve it”

Johnny Wrestling is back

Ciampa is out, he’s here to celebrate Johnny’s moment

He says Gargano got the belt because he followed Ciampa’s lead, together they own the world

Johnny says there is no “our moment” with Ciampa

Johnny Gargano will NEVER need Ciampa

Velveteen Dream Out, he thinks this is cute, but tonight is not about them, tonight is about the man who stole Takeover: Phoenix by simply showing up

Velveteen Dream won the When Worlds Collide Tournament And has earned an NXT Title Shot of his choosing

Velveteen Dream doesn’t want Ciampa, he wants a shot at Johnny Gargano and the North American Title

Dream just wants to know if when they finally go one on one it will be Johnny Wrestling or Johnny Jackass standing across from him

The crowd has turned on Gargano like 3 or 4 times in this one segment, that fees like a lot even for Full Sail

– Jaxson Ryker defeats Mansoor

– Forgotten Sons cut a promo about how they are overlooked in NXT and everyone should take notice

They will be the ones remembered as the team that takes the Tag Titles from The War Raiders

– Drew Gulak defeats Bugenhagen (a new crowd favorite at Full Sail)

Gulak yells at the crowd for not showing him the proper respect, if there is someone in the back who wants to get stretched to come out now

Out comes Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle defeats Drew Gulak

– Io Shirai, Kairi Sane, & Bianca Belair vs The Horsewomen. Io pinned Shayna.

– Dominik Dijakovic defeats Shane Thorne

– Humberto Carrillo & Stacey Ervin Jr out for a tag match

Kassius Ohno comes out, says he’s been back in NXT for 2 years, he was sitting in the back and saw the “Notorious” Full Sail Crowd

He says he detests Full Sail And He’s OUT OF HERE

Kassius Ohno says he has options and he will go somewhere he can be appreciated

Keith Lee comes out and KOs Kassius Ohno

Keith Lee says don’t let the door hit Ohno in the ass on the way out

– The Street Profits defeat Carrillo & Ervin Jr

Any time The Street Profits get the ball, they are willing to roll, they call out the War Raiders But Barthel & Aichner come out instead and say that they deserve a shot at War Raiders

Lorcan & Burch come out get in everyone’s face

War Raiders come out, say there is a lot of talking but not a lot of fighting

Undisputed Era attack, everyone brawls, War Raiders Stand Tall

– Aliyah defeats Taynara Conti with some from Vanessa Borne

Horsewomen Out and attack everyone post match

Shayna says do not get in their way and do not piss them off

– Ricochet defeats Adam Cole, Undisputed Era attacks after the match, Aleister Black tried to make the save but also gets taken out

– Punishment Martinez defeats Riddick Moss

– Keith Lee defeats Kassius Ohno

Kassius Ohno went out through the crowd exit after the match

– Aleister Black defeats Roderick Strong

Undisputed Era attack Black post match, Ricochet makes the save

– Mia Yim defeats Xia Li

The Horsewomen do another run in attack

The troops from the back try and make the save but The Horsewomen are taking everyone out

– Johnny Gargano vs Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Title

Velveteen Dream Wins the Title

During Dream’s Celebration, Gargano attack’s him

Gargano steals the belt, poses with Ciampa, but Gargano also took a good look at Ciampa’s Title