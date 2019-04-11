Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results From 4/10/19

Thanks to Mr. Jacob Cohen for the following NXT TV taping spoilers:

– Reina Gonzalez defeats Lacey Lane

– Velveteen Dream defeats Buddy Murphy to retain NA Title

– Cole blamed Roddy for his loss at Takeover

– Raul Mendoza defeats Riddick Moss

– Gargano says that Full Sail has been waiting a long time for this moment, this was a long journey, he can stand proudly as Johnny Champion. Out come The Undisputed Era without Roderick Strong. Cole says Gargano got lucky, Cole beat him in NY and he should be the champion. Adam Cole is the uncrowned NXT Champion And Johnny Gargano is just a Punk Champion. Gargano says if Cole wants to stop being a BAYBAY, he’s willing to give him a rematch. Roddy runs in from the crowd and attacks Gargano, Undisputed Era Beatdown Gargano

– Dominik Dijakovic defeats enhancement talent. Dijakovic says he’s only in NXT because of his family, they took the opportunity to immigrate to the US. Dominik Dijakovic sees the North American Title as his opportunity Velveteen Dream… Feast Your Eyes

– Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane for the NXT Women’s Title. There was a spot where a trainer and Io came out to check on Kairi, Io attacks Shayna and caused a DQ, Kairi lost and can no longer challenge for the NXT Women’s Title. Horsewomen holding Io as Shayna is attacking Kairi. Standing ovation for Kairi Sane, she’s bows to the crowd, seems like a wrap for her in NXT.

– Humberto Carrillo defeats Jaxson Ryker by DQ. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch make the save for Humberto. They just retaped the exact same segment they did earlier, one notable difference is Oney & Danny have steel chairs instead of padded NXT souvenir chairs for their save.

– Candice & Kacy defeat Vanessa & Aliyah

– War Raiders defeat Street Profits

– Gargano defeats Roddy after an accidental kick from Cole to Roddy, Undisputed Era tried to interfere more but were stopped by Matt Riddle. Roddy expresses his unhappiness with Cole before they leave.

– Dijakovic defeats Mansoor. Velveteen Dream is out on his couch to confront Dijakovic.

– The Forgotten Sons defeat Carrillo, Lorcan, & Burch

– Kushida defeats Kassius Ohno

– Bianca Belair defeats Mia Yim using her hair for leverage on the ropes

– Matt Riddle defeats Adam Cole. Undisputed Era is falling apart and Matt Riddle is dancing on the stage.