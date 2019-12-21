Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results From Brooklyn, NY – 12/20

WWE taped matches for NXT TV Friday night in Brooklyn, NY following Smackdown. The tag match is scheduled to air next Wednesday but it’s unknown if the other two matches will air on Christmas or on New Year’s Day.

1. Isaiah Swerve Scott defeated Jack Gallagher. Fun hard hitting match, Swerve won with the kick to the back of the head.

2. Dominick Dijakovic defeated Bronson Reed. Hard fought match that Dijakovic won with the choke slam/powerbomb.

3. Keith Lee and Lio Rush defeated Punishment Martinez and Tony Nese. Martinez and Nese both got pops for their hometowns of NYC and LI respectively. Really good bout. Lee and Rush came out in Christmas attire, with Rush coming out holding a plate of cookies. Lee worked the start of the match in a Santa hat. They redid the spot with Martinez in the corner and Lee popping his head up, a la him and Balor. He also pounced Nese over the announce table. Rush hit the frog splash off Lees shoulders onto Nese for the win.

