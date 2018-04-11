Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Taping Results For April 2018

WWE was in Winter Park, FL at Full Sail University on Wednesday night for the NXT TV tapings. Here are the spoilers:

Dark Match: Lio Rush defeats Chico Adams

Spoilers for the April 18 episode:

– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae come out. He says it’s good to be home and that for too long he was defined by his relationship with Tommaso Ciampa, but after 37 minutes at Takeover, Gargano has his life back. Gargano says to Candice that the last few months have been tough on them and thanks her for standing by him and he loves her. They have unfinished business, tonight it’s Candice vs Zelina. Gargano says he will be the next challenger for the NXT Title.

– Singles Match: Ricochet defeats Fabian Aichner. Post-match, Ricochet says he is in NXT to kick things up a notch and make a name for himself.

– Tag Team Match: War Raiders defeat The Metro Brothers

– No DQ Match: Lars Sullivan defeats Killian Dain

– Singles Match: Candice LeRae defeats Zelena Vega

Spoilers for the April 25 episode:

– Johnny Gargano challenges Aleister Black to a match for the NXT Title. Black says next week Gargano can have his shot.

Undisputed Era walked out with Roderick Strong announced as one of the Tag Team Champs with Kyle O’Reilly. Adam Cole said that the Undisputed Era is one step ahead of the curve, they are dripping in NXT Championship gold. Strong says Pete Dunne only cares about himself and that it’s always been Roddy vs The World but he doesn’t have to do it alone, he’s doing it with his brothers.

– North American Title Match: Adam Cole defeats Oney Lorcan. Post-match, Danny Burch runs in to make the save but is overwhelmed by Undisputed Era.

– Tag Team Match: Heavy Machinery defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss when Tino walked out on Riddick, Heavy Machinery wins. Post-match, Heavy Machinery call out War Raiders.

– Singles Match: Kairi Sane defeats Shazza McKenzie

Spoilers for the May 2 episode:

– Lacey Evans comes out, and apologizes to Kairi Sane. She said that says Kairi belongs in NXT then offers Kairi her hand, but then knocks Kairi out with the microphone.

– Tag Team Match: TM61 defeat Street Profits with a roll up and feet on the ropes.

– Singles Match: Kona Reeves defeats Patrick Scott.

– Singles Match: Bianca Bel Air defeats Candice LeRae.

– Singles Match: Pete Dunne defeats Roderick Strong by DQ after Undisputed Era attacked him. Post-match, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch make the save.

Spoilers for the May 9 episode:

– Ricochet is out for a promo. He has one thing on his mind, the NXT Championship. Velveteen Dream out next. Dream basically says Ricochet is good but he hasn’t experienced The Velveteen Dream one on one yet.

– Singles Match: EC3 defeats Raul Mendoza.

– Singles Match: Dakota Kai defeats Vanessa Borne. Post-match, Shayna Baszler walked out and stares down Kai into the corner then attacks Vanessa Borne.

– As Johnny Gargano is coming out for his title match but Tommaso Ciampa comes out and beats the crap out of him.

– Tag Team Match: War Raiders defeat Heavy Machinery.

– Singles Match: Tommaso Ciampa defeats Kassius Ohno.

– NXT Title Match: Aleister Black © defeats Eric Young. Post-match, Black lays out Sanity in his own.