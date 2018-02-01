Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Taping Results For February 2018

WWE was in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage on Thursday night for the NXT TV tapings. Here are the spoilers.

Spoilers for the 2/7 episode:

– The Undisputed Era out for their title defense but SAnitY attacks during their entrance. After a pull apart brawl, NXT General Manager William Regal makes a six-man tag team match for later in the show.

– Tag Team Match: Heavy Machinery defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss. After the match, Riddick walks away from Tino as he asks for help getting up

– Johnny Gargano walks out to the ring for a promo and noted that wanted to be standing here as champion, and that didn’t happen, and it sucks. He says getting the reaction he just got means he earned more than a title, and title or no title. He noted that he’ll never forget Takeover but he’ll also never forget a crutch shot to the back. He wants Tommaso Ciampa to come out but NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas interrupts. Zelina Vega says he didn’t earn anything and shouldn’t be out here, and Andrade shouldn’t be listening to Johnny whine. Zelina steps to him, and Candice LeRae comes out and attacks Zelina. Gargano wants another crack at the NXT Title. Zelina says he’s on, but if he loses, he leaves NXT forever. Gargano agreed to it.

– Singles Match: Bianca Belair defeated a local enhancement talent.

– Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match: SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) defeated The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish)

Spoilers for the 2/14 episode:

– Tag Team Match: TM-61 defeated John Skyler & an unnamed competitor.

– UK Title Match: Pete Dunne defeated Roderick to retain the title.

– Aleister Black comes out for a promo about wanting the NXT Title. Killian Dain interrupts. Dain says the devil isn’t on his back, Killian is, and he won’t stop until he is NXT Champion and that if Aleister has a problem with that, his path will be stopped by chaos.

– NXT Women’s Title Match: Shayna Baszler defeated NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon via disqualification.

Spoilers for the 2/21 episode:

– Singles Match: The Velveteen Dream defeated No Way Jose.

– Singles Match: Nikki Cross defeated Vanessa Borne.

– Tag Team Match: The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) defeated two unnamed enhancement talents. After the match, they cut a promo saying they’ve been cast out and are what society has made them. They are bringing something nobody has seen.

– NXT Title Match: NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/ Zelina Vega) defeated Johnny Gargano (w/ Candice LeRae) to retain. The end of the match saw Gargano lock in the GargaNo Escape, but Tommaso Ciampa comes out of the crowd and hits Johnny with his crutch. Andrade hits El Idolo and the ref recovers to count the pin

Johnny is met by NXT General Manager William Regal, who hugs him and raises his arm. Ciampa appears in the crowd across the way and laughs while waving goodbye. Gargano is “gone from NXT”.