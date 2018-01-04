Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Taping Results For January 2018

WWE was in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage on Thursday night for the NXT TV tapings. Here are the spoilers:

Spoilers for the January 10th episode:

– Singles Match: Shayna Baszler defeated Dakota Kai. Baszler attacks Kai after the match. NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon makes the save



– Singles Match: Lars Sullivan defeated Lio Rush. Lars called out Killian Dain after the match then destroyed Rush



– Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish come to the ring to taunt SAnitY. Nikki Cross runs out for revenge but she’s held back. Aleister Black and Roderick Strong come out. NXT General Manager William Regal makes Black and Strong vs. Fish and O’Reilly for the titles at NXT Takeover: Philly.



* NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era retains over Roderick Strong and Aleister Black. Adam Cole provided a distraction and brawled with Black through the crowd. They came back to the ring and Black was beat down after. Regal came out and announced Black vs. Cole in an Extreme Rules match for Takeover in Philadelphia



– Non-Title Match: Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Kassius Ohno

Spoilers for the January 17th episode:

– Tag Team Match: Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated Heavy Machinery



– Singles Match: Lacey Evans defeated Aliyah. After the match, Evans called out Nikki Cross to the ring. Shayna Baszler came out. NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon made the save and issued a challenge to Baszler. NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed Baszler vs. Moon for Takeover in Philadelphia.



– Singles Match: Roderick Strong defeated Fabian Aichner

– Johnny Gargano comes out for a promo in the ring. He will wrestle The Velveteen Dream next week with the winner facing NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas at Takeover.



– Tag Team Match: The Authors of Pain defeated The Street Profits to become the new #1 contenders for a title shot from NXT Tag Team Titles

Spoilers for the January 24th episode:

– Singles Match: No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi



– Singles Match: Bianca Belair defeated indie veteran Luscious Latasha

– The Authors of Pain beat down two enhancement talents before the bell. The match never started



– Singles Match: Johnny Gargano defeated The Velveteen Dream.If Gargano lost, Dream would have received the NXT Title shot from Andrade “Cien” Almas at Takeover in Philadelphia.