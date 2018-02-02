Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Taping Results For March 2018

WWE was in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage on Friday night for the NXT TV tapings. Here are the spoilers.

Spoilers for the 2/28 episode:

– Singles Match: The Velveteen Dream defeated Tyler Bate.

– Singles Match: Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane.

– NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega walked out to the ring. Zelina noted that Andrade the greatest NXT Champion in history. Zelina talked bad about Johnny Gargano and noted that she doesn’t feed off her man’s success, she creates it. Andrade says Johnny tried again and again but lost. Aleister Black’s music hits as Andrade is on stage, and Black hits the ring. Killian Dian’s music hits and he and Aleister square off. Killian hits a running crossbody and leaves him laying

Spoilers for the 3/7 episode:

– Singles Match: Ricochet defeated Fabian Aichner.

– NXT General Manager William Regal comes out and announces that tonight we will be seeing the first three rounds of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– The Authors of Pain defeated TM61 in a first round match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– Singles Match: Bianca Belair defeated a local enhancement talent.

– Tommaso Ciampa walks out with his crutch is met with thunderous boos. He gets frustrated and throws the mic down twice. Ciampa poses on stage and soaks in the boos

– Singles Match: Aleister Black defeated Killian Dain

Spoilers for the 3/14 episode:

– The Street Profits defeated Heavy Machinery in a first round match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– Singles Match: Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans. NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon runs out before Shayna Baszler can attack. Ember says Shayna started it, but she’s going to finish it at Takeover: New Orleans. They brawl. Ember hits the Eclipse to leave Shayna laying.

– Tag Team Match: SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young) defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss in a first round Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match. SAnitY advances to the semifinals

– Singles Match: WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Adam Cole via DQ to retain. Pete goes for Bitter End when the Undisputed Era attack for the DQ. Roderick Strong runs down for the save.