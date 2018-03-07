Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Taping Results For March 2018

Spoilers for the March 21 episode:

– Tommaso Ciampa walks out to the ring. The crowd doesn’t let him talk for a while. Ciampa finally says Gargano is gone and won’t be walking down that aisle again. Ciampa drops the mic, sits in the apron for a bit then leaves slowly while ripping up Gargano signs along the way. This leads to Johnny Gargano running out and attacking him. Security breaks it up and removes Johnny Gargano from the ringside area. Ciampa sits in the ring

– First Round Dusty Rhodes Classic Match: Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne defeats Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

– Singles Match: Ember Moon defeats Aliyah. Shayna Baszler was out on commentary. She stares down Ember from the announce table after the match.

– Raul Mendoza was coming to the ring when Andrade Cien Almas attacks him from the back. Andrade cuts a promo on Aleister Black.

– Singles Match: Adam Cole defeats Kassius Ohno

Spoilers for the March 28 episode:

– William Regal announces at NXT Takeover New Orleans they will introduce the North American Championship. EC3 walks out and says he’s going to bask in this moment and it’s very nice that Regal is going to create a North American title and give it to EC3 on his first day. Regal says he is happy EC3 is here as a competitor, but nobody is handed anything in NXT. At NXT Takeover it is EC3 vs 5 other competitors in a ladder match to crown the first-ever champion. Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, and Ricochet all announced for the ladder match.

– Second Round Dusty Rhodes Classic Match: Authors of Pain defeat Street Profits

– Second Round Dusty Rhodes Classic Match: Pete Dunne & Roderick Strong defeat Sanity.

– Singles Match: Lars Sullivan defeats Jon Silver

– Singles Match: Velveteen Dream defeats Trent Seven

– Dakota Kai walks out for a match. They cut to a video outside showing Andrade Almas beating up Aleister Black. They have made their way to ringside. Almas destroys Black with a chair and poses.

Spoilers for the April 4 episode:

– Singles Match: Lars Sullivan vs Killian Dain ends in a no contest as all of the competitors in the upcoming NXT North America Title Ladder Match runs down and brawls.

– Singles Match: Kairi Sane defeats Vanessa Bourne

– Finals Dusty Rhodes Classic Match: Authors of Pain vs Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne ended in a no contest when Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly attacked both teams. NXT GM William Regal walks out and books a Three-Way Match involving the teams. The winners of this match will be crowned the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

– Singles Match: Ricochet defeats Chris Dijak