Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Taping Results For May 2018

WWE was in Winter Park, FL at Full Sail University on Wednesday night for the NXT TV tapings. Here are the spoilers.

Spoilers for the May 16 episode:

– Tommaso Ciampa comes out to Gargano’s theme. Ciampa say Gargano may have won the battle but Ciampa will always win the war. Gargano is at home watching the show in a neck brace. Candice Lerae comes out, she doesn’t recognize what Ciampa has become, doesn’t understand why he is obsessed with ruining their lives, the only thing that is broken is Ciampa. Ciampa is a monster and Candice will never forgive him, he will always know that Gargano is better. Gargano isn’t half the man that Ciampa is, Candice is more of a man than Gargano is. Candice slaps Ciampa

– Singles Match: Lacey Evans defeats Brandi Lauren. Post-match, Kairi Sane attacks Lacey as some retribution.

– Singles Match: Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet. Lars Sullivan comes in and attacks both men. Match ends in no contest.

– Singles Match: Kona Reeves defeats Raul Mendoza

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, & Pete Dunne vs The Undisputed Era.

Spoilers for the May 23 episode:

– Tag Team Match: TM61 defeated Heavy Machinery

– Singles Match: Lacey Evans defeats Kairi Sane

– Johnny Gargano & Candice Lerae come out, he teases retirement but he takes off the neck brace and calls out Tommaso Ciampa. Candice doesn’t seem happy about it. Ciampa comes out, he says if Gargano is still in the ring when he gets there Ciampa will finish this. Referee break it up before it happens. Ciampa says Gargano should listen to his wife and leave, Gargano gets on the apron, Ciampa knocks him off right on to Candice. Medics are tending to Candice.

– Singles Match: Vanessa Bourne defeats Steffanie Newell

– Singles Match: Lars Sullivan defeated Ricochet & Velveteen Dream after Dream turned on Ricochet and leaves Lars to finish him off.

– Singles Match: Kassius Ohno defeats Chad Lail

– Singles Match: EC3 defeated Fabian Aichner. Post-match, Johnny Gargano comes out mid match and announces he has signed a contract to face Tommaso Ciampa in a street fight in Chicago.

Spoilers for the May 30 episode:

– Singles Match: Kairi Sane defeats Lacey Evans

– Aleister Black comes out and cuts a promo about how winning the title has been life changing. Lars Sullivan out and they exchange words to set up their match at NXT Takeover: Chicago for the NXT Title.

– NXT Women’s Title Match: Shayna Baszler © defeated Dakota Kai. Nikki Cross attacks Shayna after the match.