Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Taping Results For May 2018

WWE was in Winter Park, FL at Full Sail University on Thursday night for the NXT TV tapings. Here are the spoilers.

Spoilers for the June 6th episode:

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler made her way out and said that she can beat anyone on the roster, but that there is always one person who thinks that does not apply to them. Nikki Cross’ music hit and she came out. Shayna Baszler taunted her, however Nikki told her that she is not afraid of her. Shayna pushed Nikki, which resulted in Nikki attacking Shayna and both women brawling.

– Tag Team Match: TM-61 (Shane Thorne & Nick Miller) defeated ??? & ???.

– Singles Match: Roderick Strong defeated Danny Burch.

– 6 Woman Tag Team Match: Dakota Kai, Steffanie Newell & Kacy Catanzaro defeated Vanessa Borne, Reina Gonzalez & Taynara Conti.

– Tommaso Ciampa came out to the ring and said that he is going to talk, so the crowd can let him do so or continue to make noise, as he does not care. Ciampa said that last week, Johnny Gargano came out and interrupted a match and made it all about him to announce their match in Chicago and said that Gargano is trying to distract from the fact that just two weeks ago, he nearly crippled his wife and said that it is all Johnny’s fault and tells Johnny to not show up at WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago, because the fairytale is ending badly. Johnny Gargano came out, but was held back by security before breaking free and brawling with Ciampa. Gargano dived off the stands into the crowd and onto Ciampa. Both men then brawled in the ring, before taking it up towards the entrance ramp. Gargano slammed Ciampa into the entrance titantron, which resulted in Ciampa being busted open. Gargano then locked Ciampa in the Gargano Escape.

Spoilers for the June 13th episode:

– WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Gentleman Jack Gallagher defeated Drew Gulak. There is a feeling that this may have been a dark match prior to the second episode, with this to air prior to the WWE United Kingdom Tournament event.

– Tag Team Match: War Raiders (Hanson & Rowe) defeated ??? & ???. Post-match, War Raiders said that they will show The Mighty (TM-61) some true might.

– Singles Match: EC3 defeated Kassius Ohno.

– 6 Man Tag Team Match: Big Boa & Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic) defeated Chad Lail & The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake).

Singles Match: – Ricochet defeated Chris Dijak. Post-match, The Velveteen Dream came out and told Ricochet that anything Ricochet can do, The Velveteen Dream came do better. Ricochet dove over the top rope, landing on his feet and taunted The Velveteen Dream.

– Singles Match: Bianca Belair defeated Aliyah.

– WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black came out and said that Lars Sullivan thinks that he has his number when he caught Black’s strike, but that Lars will fade to Black. Lars Sullivan came out and attacked Aleister Black.

– WWE United Kingdom Title Match: Pete Dunne (c) defeated Kyle O’Reilly. Post-match, The Undisputed Era attacked Pete Dunne. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan came out to make the save, with all 6 men brawling.