Spoilers: WWE NXT UK TV Taping Results From 4/19/19

Thanks to Dei Owen and HeelByNature.com for the following spoilers from the NXT UK first night of television tapings in Glasgow, Scotland:

They announced qualifying matches to determine who would enter a fatal four-way match, with the winner gaining a shot at the NXT UK Champion WALTER.

NXT UK TV Taping Results – Night One

Moustache Mountain d. Mike Hitchman and Jay Melrose

Qualifying Match For Fatal Four-Way: Joey Coffey d. Flash Morgan Webster

Nina Samuels d. Kasey Owens

NXT UK Championship Match: WALTER d. Pete Dunne – Fanian Aichner and Marcel Barthel assisted WALTER. Barthel hit Dunne with the UK Title.

Piper Nevil d. Jamie Hayter

Qualifying Match For Fatal Four-Way: Jordan Devlin d. Ligero

Ilja Dragunov d. Jack Starz – Dragunov’s NXT UK television debut

Killer Kelly vs. Xia Brookside – Ended in no contest after Jinny and Jazzy Gabert interfered

Qualifying Match For Fatal Four-Way: Dave Mastiff d. Wolfgang

Qualifying Match For Fatal Four-Way: Travis Banks d. Joseph Conners

NXT UK Tag Team Championship: The Grizzled Young Veterans ( defeated Kenny Williams & Noam Dar – Noam Darr returned from injury.

Fatal Four-Way Match will take place at tomorrow’s tapings between Dave Mastiff, Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin, and Joey Coffey