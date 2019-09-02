Spoilers: WWE NXT UK TV Taping Results From 9/1/19

WWE taped episodes of NXT UK TV on September 1st and here are the spoilers courtesy of WrestleTalk.com:

* Primate and the Wild Boar defeat Jack Starz and A Kid in a dark tag match to start.

* Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel Jr defeat Danny Jones and Harry Green in a quick tag match.

* Jordan Devlin defeats Ashton Smith in singles action.

* Local girl Tegan Nox is back in action and beats Shax in under a minute. Out comes new NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray and Nox challengers her to a match later tonight.

* New tag team champions Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews take on former champions James Drake and Zack Gibson for the titles. Mark Andrews hits the shooting star press on James Drake to win the match and retain the belts.

* Travis Branks defeats Tyson T-Bone quickly with a roll up.

* Rhea Ripley defeats someone called Debbie Keitel, possibly the least scary name in wrestling. Jinny and Jazzy Gabert come out after the match and Jazzy and Rhea have a scrap.

* Joseph Conners defeats Kenny Williams in singles action.

* Sid Scala will take on Kassius Ohno in a “British Rounds” match next. Six rounds of 3 minutes each. Ohno wins 1-0. Scala was about to get a pin in round 6 but time ran out!

* El Ligero defeats Oliver Carter in a singles match.

* Tyler Bate comes out to say he’s far from done with NXT UK after his loss to WALTER last night. Out comes Jordan Devlin to be mean and Irish.

* Nina Samuels defeats Dani Luna in singles action.

* Noam Dar beats Trent Seven via DQ after Seven gets a bit carried away and doesn’t stop punching Dar before the referee counts five.

* Piper Niven defeats Isla Dawn in singles action.

* Alexander Wolfe defeats Saxon Huxley in singles action.

* Mike Bird is about to debut in a match with Jack Starz, but out comes Gallus to attack him. Andrews and Webster come out for the save.

* Kay Lee Ray defeats Tegan Nox in the main event of the show and proceeds to attack her after the match. Nox fights back for the babyface pop, hitting the shiniest wizard. Looks like we have our new number one contender.