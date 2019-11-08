Spoilers: WWE RAW Taping Results For 11/11

Here are the ongoing spoilers for this coming Monday’s WWE RAW taping from Manchester, England courtesy of Twitter user GiveMeSport.com…

* Only Vic Joseph and Jerry Lawler were doing commentary with no Dio Maddin.

* Right – now for the Monday Night Raw taping at #WWEManchester!

First match is Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair v the Kabuki Warriors…for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Shayna Baszler has come to ringside to take an interest in this match. It wasn’t explained to the live crowd why Natalya wasn’t teaming with Charlotte.

Bayley jumps Shayna at ringside, distracting Becky and allowing Asuka to roll her up to the retain the titles.

Shayna scarpers and Bayley sticks around to attack Becky after the match!

Bayley covers her ears as the fans chant the ‘Hey Bayley’ song

* Drew McIntyre just defeated Sin Cara. No idea why this match happened. Sin Cara didn’t even do his trampoline entrance and he looked a bit too strong against Drew for my liking. #WWEManchester

* R-Truth just faced the Bollywood Boyz in a handicap match for the 24/7 Title…after about five minutes they ran backstage. We literally have no idea what happened. There was no ending to the match.

* Seth Rollins came out for a promo and a match was set up between Rollins and WALTER. Imperium attacked Rollins during the match – Street Profits and Kevin Owens made the save, MASSIVE pops! Eight man tag match happening right now.

Also WALTER has turned Rollins’ chest absolutely bright red with a chop. Seth Rollins just pinned Fabian Aichner to win the eight man tag team match.

Montez Ford though almost took out Jerry Lawler and Vic Joseph when he flew over the top rope towards WALTER.

* The O.C. tell Ricochet and Humberto to find a third man for a six-man tag match later on tonight….Randy Orton stepped up just moments after bickering with Ricochet.

* Andrade just defeated Cedric Alexander in a decent little match.

* Now Lana is out. This should be fun…. Lana is talking about having sex with Bobby Lashley – loud boring chants and boos. She then says she is pregnant with Rusev’s baby. Rusev Day chants ensue. Rusev came out but Lashley ended up coming out and beating Rusev down.

* We then got Erick Rowan against a jobber, who he defeated, and he was carrying something underneath a towel that he never revealed.

* The Viking Raiders just beat NXT UKs Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews in a tag match.

* O.C. V Orton/Ricochet/Humberto. Carrillo pins Styles for the win.

Bray Wyatt appeared after RAW ended to confront The OC.