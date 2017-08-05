SPOILERS: LIVE WWE RAW TAPING RESULTS FROM LONDON IN PROGRESS

Spoilers: WWE RAW Taping Results For Tonight (5/8)

Thanks to Franny Girard, Michael Smith and Ben McCullough for the following WWE RAW spoilers from today’s tapings at the O2 Arena in London. These will air tonight on the USA Network.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose opens RAW but he’s interrupted by The Miz and Maryse. Ambrose and Miz are acting as co-General Managers tonight as Kurt Angle is away. Braun Strowman comes out with his arm in a sling to sell last week’s injury. They announce Braun with one arm tied behind his back vs. Kalisto for tonight. Miz is put into a match to start things…

* The Miz vs. Finn Balor is next with Miz’s IC Title shot on the line. Balor controls most of the match after they got going. Miz disqualifies Balor using his GM powers but Ambrose uses his and re-starts the match plus bans Maryse from ringside. Balor gets the win with Coup de Grace and was over huge

* Backstage segment with new best friends Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Nia still wants her title shot

* Nia Jax is out first with Alexa Bliss. Bayley and Mickie James are out next

* Alexa Bliss defeated Mickie James in a non-title match with a distraction from Nia Jax. Nia attacked Mickie after the match while Bliss and Bayley fought to the back

* Backstage segment with The Miz and Ambrose arguing about being GM. Miz makes Ambrose vs. Wyatt for later tonight

* Samoa Joe cuts a backstage promo on Seth Rollins. Rollins attacks him and they fight through the backstage area until officials break it up

* Braun Strowman with one arm tied behind his back vs. Kalisto ends when Roman Reigns interferes and attacks Braun. Braun had called Reigns out before the match. They brawl and Reigns focuses on the injured arm to send Braun retreating

* Backstage segment with Golden Truth to hype the next match

* Sheamus and Cesaro win Tag Team Turmoil to become new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. Enzo Amore & Big Cass were eliminated first, Heath Slater & Rhyno second, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, and last were Goldust & R-Truth. Sheamus and Cesaro eliminated every team. The Hardys came out after the match for a face off

* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe is next. Great match, Ambrose was shown watching backstage with popcorn and a soda. The match ended in a DQ after Joe destroyed Rollins. Rollins won by DQ

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is out for commentary. TJ Perkins defeated Jack Gallagher

