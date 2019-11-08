Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Tonight

Here are the ongoing spoilers for tonight’s WWE Smackdown taping from Manchester, England courtesy of Twitter user GiveMeSport.com…

* King Corbin is out to start the SmackDown taping at #WWEManchester, and he’s getting booed into oblivion.

Corbin cuts a promo making fun of Reigns. Corbin says Reigns’ testicles are now the size of marbles and Reigns comes out to take out Corbin.

* New Day promo

Big E: If we don’t win the Tag Team Championships for the seventh time tonight – how are we going to catch up to Charlotte Flair?

* New Day vs. Revival for Smackdown Tag Team Titles

Big E and Kofi won following an assisted Trouble In Paradise. Fourth title change in Manchester in two years!

* Imperium came out and attacked Heavy Machinery. Crowd did NXT chants.

Some of the SmackDown locker room came to help them and Imperium backed off. Big pop for WALTER’

* Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Ali and Shorty G. Nakamura and Cesaro win via Sami Zayn shenanigans, obviously.

Daniel Bryan was stood on the ramp throughout the match and declined their invitation to join them in the ring post-match.

* Nikki Cross v Sasha Banks on SmackDown next. Interestingly Sasha’s got a new remixed theme, with Snoop Dogg’s verse from her WrestleMania 32 entrance added in. Sasha defeats Nikki, and right after Bayley jumps into the ring, SHAYNA BASZLER jumps her!

* Dana Brooke and Carmella defeat Fire & Desire to qualify for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Dana pinned Sonya following a Swanton Bomb.

* Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin. Thanks to the assistance of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, King Corbin picks up the victory against Roman Reigns!

* Tyson Fury is out to close SmackDown, big pop for him! Fury calls out Braun Strowman and says he wants to form a tag team with him!

The B Team come out and get flattened by both men. Fun end to SmackDown although I expected something a bit more noteworthy…

