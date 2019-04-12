Stacy Keibler Comments On Her Return To WWE

Stacy Keibler posted the following on her Instagram page:

“#TBT Still feeling the incredible energy from this weekend! 💥⁣

It was such a joy to see and catch up with everyone, especially the superstars I was lucky enough to work side by side with for so long. It felt like no time had passed reuniting with everyone especially my girls @trishstratuscom @machetegirl @torriewilson and @stephaniemcmahon. ⁣

It also felt special to be there to witness @rondarousey @beckylynchwwe and @charlottewwe (who I’ve known for over 20 years!) make history being the first women to main event WrestleMania 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️⁣

I am so grateful for this past weekend and for the support you have all shown me over the past few days (and years!). There are truly no fans like the WWE Universe!”