Stage For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Event Complete

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.
Here is a new look at the stage:
The Big Dog @WWERomanReigns Titantron/Entrance Stage in Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble😘 (cr: wwe) #RomanReigns #RomanEmpire #theGuy #raw #wwe #wwelive #joeanoai #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/rklx6MW3oN
— RomanReigns-Empire (@RREmpire_) April 26, 2018
Tá sensacional!!! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/mHRrmt6aaR
— WWE NO BRASIL (@WWENOBRASILBR) April 26, 2018
Greatest Royal Rumble stage!! 😍😱 #WWEGRR #WWE pic.twitter.com/pGS2q9d7YY
— Alexa Bliss (@TheYearOfBliss) April 25, 2018