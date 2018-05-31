Star Returning To Total Divas (Photos)

It was revealed earlier this month that Total Divas would do at least two more seasons and was noted in the press release that the next season, which is 8, will debut in the fall “with a few familiar faces and even a blast from the past.”

Paige, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lana, and Natalya were filming content for the show this week in Miami. Nia Jax, who joined the cast last season, will also be back.

If you recall, Paige started to be featured on the reality show in season 3 but did not appear in season 7. She is back for the upcoming season.

