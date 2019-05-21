Starrcast Issues Statement Regarding Ric Flair

Starrcast issued the following statement today:

Unfortunately, Ric Flair’s medical condition will not allow him to fly to Vegas this weekend. Of course, that means his Meet & Greets are canceled and we have begun the refund process with EventBrite. We expect all refunds to be submitted by the end of this week.

The Roast of Ric Flair will be postponed to a later date yet to be determined. As such we will also be refunding the Open Bar bracelets for the Roast that were purchased.

Ric also had Meet & Greets with the Horsemen. These will be refunded as well but we will have an alternative option available during that same time: put on a real Ric Flair robe, hold the original Big Gold Belt, and have your picture made with the Horsemen against what looks like the old WTBS set. To be clear, the current Meet & Greet with the Horsemen will be refunded. But this new experience will be made available for purchase tonight at 8 PM Eastern and offered at a greatly reduced price from the original Horsemen Meet & Greet.

Steamboat will also have an option to get your photo with him against that same WTBS backdrop, with the Big Gold Belt, and you wearing a Ric Flair robe. Again the original Flair/Steamboat meet and greet will be refunded. But this new experience will also be available for purchase tonight at 8 PM Eastern.

Of course, there is no replacing the Nature Boy but we believe these are truly unique experiences we hope you will enjoy.

We can’t thank you enough for your continued support!

-Starrcast