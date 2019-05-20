Stats and Trivia Regarding Money In The Bank 2019

Brock Lesnar joined an elite club at the Money in the Bank PPV. Lesnar now joins Edge and Sheamus as the only men to have won King of the Ring, Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank.

Here are some more WWE stats and trivia from the show:

.@reymysterio’s first televised opportunity at the #USTitle was in 2004, against Carlito on SmackDown. Tonight, he won the title for the first time, also becoming a modern-era @WWE Grand Slam Champion. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) May 19, 2019

This is the first time in @shanemcmahon’s career that he is competing in a match at 5 straight @WWE PPV events. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) May 19, 2019