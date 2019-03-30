Status of 2nd Evolution PPV, Naomi Reacts To WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

– WWE might not be doing another Evolution PPV this year because of Ronda Rousey possibly taking a hiatus from the company, F4WOnline.com is reporting. As previously noted, the belief is that Rousey will be taking time off after Wrestlemania 35 to try and start a family.
– Naomi reacted to the news of a women’s battle royal at Wrestlemania with the following message on Twitter:
Y’all sure this ain’t going to get cancelled too? Btw thank you so much for the opportunity https://t.co/mr2GCUgrMj
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 29, 2019