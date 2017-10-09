Steel Cage Main Event Announced For RAW Next Week

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage match will take place on next week’s WWE RAW from Portland, the final episode before the TLC pay-per-view.

The match was made after The Shield destroyed Braun on tonight’s RAW following his win over Matt Hardy. As noted, Braun will team with Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz to face Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose for a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Handicap match at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view.