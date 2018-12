— A Steel Cage Match is set for next week’s episode of Raw.

Tonight’s show, which was taped last Monday, has already aired outside of the United States and it was announced that Dolph Ziggler will face Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match.

Next Monday’s show, which will air on New Year’s Eve, is being taped this Friday in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

