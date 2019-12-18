Stephanie McMahon Addresses CM Punk and AJ Lee

In an interview with metro.co.uk, Stephanie McMahon commented on CM Punk and AJ Lee possibly wrestling in WWE again:

“I personally enjoy watching both of them perform. I think Punk’s been pretty vocal that he’s not interested in an in-ring return right now, but for sure, that would be interesting.”

“And I would love to see AJ Lee back in the women’s division. I think AJ Lee was an incredibly compelling character,’ she said. ‘You know, I’m a big fan of AJ Lee’s, I really am.”

“I think our women’s roster has never been deeper, especially when you factor in NXT in addition to Raw and SmackDown, and I think there’s always an opportunity to focus on the depth of that roster and to give everyone the chance that they deserve.”