wwe-uk

Stephanie McMahon Comments On Potential UK PPV Event

Published On 05/10/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Stephanie McMahon recently did an interview with The UK Mirror. Here are a few highlights:

WWE possibly having a PPV event in the UK: “Yes, I know, I keep wondering that myself. I think they are because WWE always listens to our fanbase and the UK fans are pretty loud, pretty rowdy in a great way, and you know we are constantly evaluating that. Personally I would love to see it. I know it would be incredible.”

If she ever gets the urge to compete in the ring again: “I absolutely love the in-ring performance aspect to what we do. It’s such an honour to be able to get in there with some of those performers and actually take bumps or tell a story of the match. I’m not necessarily the best but I do love to get in there, so if there’s ever an opportunity again to do that and to help make somebody else then I would absolutely welcome it.”

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.