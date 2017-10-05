Stephanie McMahon Comments On Potential UK PPV Event

Stephanie McMahon recently did an interview with The UK Mirror. Here are a few highlights:

WWE possibly having a PPV event in the UK: “Yes, I know, I keep wondering that myself. I think they are because WWE always listens to our fanbase and the UK fans are pretty loud, pretty rowdy in a great way, and you know we are constantly evaluating that. Personally I would love to see it. I know it would be incredible.”

If she ever gets the urge to compete in the ring again: “I absolutely love the in-ring performance aspect to what we do. It’s such an honour to be able to get in there with some of those performers and actually take bumps or tell a story of the match. I’m not necessarily the best but I do love to get in there, so if there’s ever an opportunity again to do that and to help make somebody else then I would absolutely welcome it.”