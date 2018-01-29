Stephanie McMahon Comments On The First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Stephanie McMahon took to her official Twitter account to comment on the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match, which was won by Asuka. She wrote the following:

“I could not be more proud of all the women who competed in the first ever women’s #RoyalRumble match and every woman who paved the way. Their sacrifices, their perseverance, and their incredible talent led to this moment. I’m in awe. Congrats ladies, you deserve it! #RumbleForAll”