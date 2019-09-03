Stephanie McMahon Confirms Rumor About Vince McMahon

In an interview with BarstoolSports.com, Stephanie McMahon confirmed a longtime rumor about Vince McMahon:
Big Cat: Have you ever sneezed around your father?
Stephanie McMahon: Totally. Yes.
Big Cat: Does he hate you for it?
Stephanie McMahon: He doesn’t hate me for it but it’s always with like a grrr, a grimace. But on the flip side I’ve been around when he has sneezed.
Big Cat: That’s got to be embarrassing for him.
Stephanie McMahon: A little bit that he can’t control. Well it’s just because he doesn’t like anything he can’t control the fact that he can’t control the sneeze is very, makes him upset.
