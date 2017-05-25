asuka

Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Asuka, NXT Dark Match From Tonight, Bayley

Published On 05/25/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Cathy Kelley looks at Bayley’s Seth Rollins-inspired look on social media and more in this new video from WWE Digital.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Jeet Rama defeat indie wrestler Chris Silvio.

– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and tweeted the following congratulatory message to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka for her 174-win milestone. For those who missed it, you can see the streak exchange between Asuka and Bill Goldberg below as well:

