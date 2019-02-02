Stephanie McMahon Invites Becky Lynch To RAW, Jeff Jarrett Match Confirmed and More

After winning the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch didn’t waste time with who she wanted to face at WrestleMania 35. Lynch showed up on Raw last Monday and challenged Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship.

WWE announced today that Stephanie McMahon has invited Becky Lynch to Raw this Monday. Here is WWE.com’s preview:

“2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Winner and SmackDown LIVE Superstar Becky Lynch, who will challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, has been invited to Raw by Stephanie McMahon.

“This past Monday night, The Man made her decision to challenge The Baddest Woman on the Planet, sparking a heated exchange with The Rowdy One. Despite suffering an apparent knee injury from Charlotte Flair the following night on the blue brand, Lynch remains confident in her ability to unseat Rousey on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What might Stephanie have in store for The Irish Lass Kicker?”

WWE has also announced Jeff Jarrett vs. Road Dogg for Raw. Road Dogg will be in Jarrett’s corner for the match.

Elias laid out Jarrett and Road Dogg with guitar shots on Raw last Monday. The angle took place the night after Jarrett was a surprise entrant in the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Elias and Jarrett were the first two entrants in the match and it led to Elias attacking Jarrett as they were about to perform a duet. Elias ended up eliminating Jarrett after hitting him with a guitar.

This will be Jarrett’s first match on Raw since September 27, 1999, where he teamed with Tom Prichard in a loss to Chyna and Debra.

Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor in a non-title match has also been announced for Raw. Lashley and Lio Rush interrupted Balor on this week’s show, with Lashley laying Balor out.

Raw takes place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Kurt Angle addressing his future in WWE is also set, along with Sasha Banks and Bayley facing Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross in the final Raw WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.