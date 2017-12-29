Stephanie McMahon Invites Chrissy Teigen To WrestleMania 34

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Chrissy Teigen is getting another shot at attending WrestleMania.

The 32-year-old model, who has over 10 million followers on Twitter and is known for gracing the pages of the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, was asked a question on Twitter by SB Nation about what sporting event she would recommend to everyone for next year. She answered with WrestleMania, noting that she had to leave one early and was upset about it.

Teigen reiterated it was the 2008 Wrestlemania, or WrestleMania 24. Her husband, musician John Legend, sang “America the Beautiful” at the event.

In response, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon extended an official invitation to Teigen.

Teigen accepted Stephanie’s invite, as seen below.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and will be streamed live around the world on the WWE Network.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR