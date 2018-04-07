Stephanie McMahon Offers Sneak Peek At Her WrestleMania 34 Attire, Top NJPW Star Attends WWE Axxess

– IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada attended WrestleMania Axxess on Saturday, as seen below:
Okada spotted at Wrestlemania Axxess Superstore pic.twitter.com/kOHNP1iUKP
— ʜᴇᴇʟ ʙʏ ɴᴀᴛᴜʀᴇ (@HeelByNatureYT) April 7, 2018
– Stephanie McMahon, who will team up with Triple H at WrestleMania 34 against the team of Kurt Angle and former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, offered a sneak peek of her attire for tomorrow’s event, which you can see here:
Here’s a sneak peak at my look for #WrestleMania! Words can’t describe how excited I am for tomorrow. #TeamMcMahon pic.twitter.com/VDzVCBUIk0
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 7, 2018