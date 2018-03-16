Stephanie McMahon On Backlash To Name Of WWE’s Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal

PWinsider conducted an interview with Stephanie McMahon on Friday morning about the negative reaction to WWE’s Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal.

It’s been well documented that the negative reaction led to WWE changing the name to the Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal. Here’s what she had to say:

“I love that the WWE audience expressed their opinions, whether they are positive or negative. I think that it is our responsibility to listen to our audience and do our best to give them what they want. Clearly, they did not want to name the Women’s Battle Royal after The Fabulous Moolah. We were really proud that they spoke up and we were really happy to make that change.”

“For right now, we are sticking with the Wrestlemania Battle Royal Branding.“