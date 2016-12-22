Stephanie McMahon On Ronda Rousey Possibly Coming To WWE After UFC, Ronda’s Popularity, More

Martin Rogers of USA Today has a new article looking at how mutual admiration could push Ronda Rousey from UFC to WWE after her return fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on December 30th in Las Vegas.

Rogers spoke to Stephanie McMahon about Rousey possibly coming to work for the company. WWE’s Chief Brand Officer said:

“Our fans love Ronda. Ronda has this cross platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment. We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package.”

Stephanie also commented on the WrestleMania 31 segment with Rousey, Triple H and The Rock, calling it awe inspiring:

“The moment was awe inspiring. Our business works the best when there is magic and energy in the air, and Ronda’s presence brought that. With a guest appearance like Ronda’s, to work best it has to be genuine and authentic. Pop culture is a huge strategy for WWE, our storylines are reflective of what’s happening in the world and what’s popular. In sports, it doesn’t get much more popular than Ronda.”

Stephanie agreed with Rogers on how Rousey’s persona would appear to make her an ideal fit for the world of pro wrestling. Her nickname “Rowdy” comes from the legendary “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, who passed away last year. Stephanie commented on Rousey being a fit for WWE:

“Muhammad Ali credited pro wrestling for where he got his trash talking skills and persona. I would like to think there is a bit of ‘Rowdy’ and wrestling history in Ronda and the way she carries herself, but she is definitely her own individual brand.”