Stephanie McMahon On Women’s Match In Abu Dhabi, NXT Star Gets Busted Open

— Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to react to the history-making match between RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks in Abu Dhabi Thursday night:

The @WWEUniverse starting chanting “ThisIsHope” during the first ever women’s match in Abu Dhabi and all the UAE. Thank you @SashaBanksWWE and @AlexaBliss_WWE and all of the people who helped make history last night! There are no words…#WomensEvolution https://t.co/kxud3kOypm — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 8, 2017

— In the main event of last night’s NXT Live Event from Daytona Beach, Bobby Fish was busted open in he and Kyle O’Reilly’s victory over The Authors Of Pain. He was treated by doctors after a quick finish to the match: