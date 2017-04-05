Stephanie McMahon On Working With Kurt Angle Soon, Her RAW Return, More

Stephanie McMahon spoke with The National while in Dubai last week for a Women In Leadership panel and the announcement of WWE’s new “Wal3ooha” Arabic show. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

There being two Women’s title matches on the card at WrestleMania 33 in April:

“I am incredibly proud every time I watch our women perform, but I am especially proud at WrestleMania and to have those two matches, and see the performances that they all delivered, I was incredibly proud.”

The challenge of finding new ideas for WrestleMania entrances for Triple H each year:

“In terms of the entrances, yes, it is a challenge to top ourselves every year. But it is a challenge to top ourselves with the matches every year. But that is absolutely our goal to do that and I have been so privileged to have those opportunities and hopefully there will be another one.”

Working with new RAW General Manager Kurt Angle again in the future:

“I can’t wait to work with Kurt. Kurt is so entertaining. He is really funny. I think it is going to be so much and hopefully having that interaction and this time the situation is a little bit different as I am the boss.”

Stephanie has been off TV since WrestleMania and says she’s not sure when she will return to RAW. She said, “Honestly, I don’t know and that is the God’s honest truth.”