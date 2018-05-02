Stephanie McMahon Pledges Her Support For New Movement, WWE Releases Free Match

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released a full match that features Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal battling it out for the WWE Title at last year’s Backlash event.

– WWE sent out the following:

Stephanie McMahon pledges her support for #SheIS

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has taken to social media to pledge her support for the new #SheIS movement. The goal of #SheIS is to provide resources, support and role models to encourage girls and young women to participate in sports.

#SheIS is devoted to supporting women in sports at all levels — from professional to grassroots — and encouraging representation in all sports through active participation. For more information, please visit SheISsport.com.

Pledge your support using #SheIS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.