Stephanie McMahon Responds To CM Punk Chants, Main Event Matches, Pre-RAW Video
Published On 12/26/2016 | News
– WWE did not upload a RAW Pre-show for tonight but below is video of The Shining Stars trying to con WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund until Bo Dallas and Darren Young show up:
– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Chicago for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado
* Titus O’Neil vs. Darren Young
– As seen on tonight’s RAW from Chicago, Stephanie McMahon opened the show and was quickly met with CM Punk chants from the crowd. Stephanie responded:
“If you could keep that up for 2 minutes and 15 seconds, you’d last one second longer than Punk did.”
Stephanie was referring to Punk losing his UFC debut to Mickey Gall in 2 minutes and 14 seconds earlier this year.