Stephanie McMahon Returns To WWE TV, Makes Big Survivor Series Announcement

RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon made her return to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW from Baltimore in the opening segment. This was her first appearance since WrestleMania 33 earlier this year.

Stephanie interrupted RAW General Manager Kurt Angle’s opening segment, featuring the RAW roster on the stage, and announced that Angle would be the Team Captain for the RAW vs. SmackDown 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Stephanie also threatened Angle’s job if he comes up short at Survivor Series.

No word yet on official participants for the mean’s 5-on-5 match but stay tuned for updates.

Below are videos from Stephanie’s return tonight: