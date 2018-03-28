Stephanie McMahon Talks About Ronda Rousey’s Transition To Becoming WWE Superstar

In an interview with NewsHub in New Zealand, Stephanie McMahon talked about various topics including the transition of former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey to becoming a WWE superstar.



“She truly is one of the world’s greatest athletes. She is one of a kind and she can help take us to the next chapter of the women’s revolution. When you consider her start power, charisma and ability to connect with the audience in her promos, she is real and authentic and gives everything she has to everything she does. I have never seen athlete transition so quickly into WWE as her in terms of understanding what she needs to do to connect. Ronda is one of a kind and we couldn’t be more proud than to have her as part of the WWE roster.”