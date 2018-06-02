Stephanie McMahon To Be Featured On Undercover Boss Episode

WWE issued the following:
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is taking on a new role during CBS’s “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition.”
Don’t miss her don a disguise for her undercover journey when the episode airs Friday, June 15, at 8/7 C on CBS.
Stay tuned to WWE.com for more details. Follow @undercover_CBS on Twitter and use #CelebrityBoss.
