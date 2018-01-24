Stephanie McMahon To Join Commentary Team For Key Match At Royal Rumble

Stephanie McMahon has announced that she will be joining the commentary team at the Royal Rumble PPV event for the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match.

Announcing the first-ever women's #RoyalRumble match was one of my all-time favorite moments in @WWE… And now I'm proud to share that I'll be joining the Announce team for this historic match this Sunday! #RumbleForAll #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ehovcuGCXG — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 24, 2018

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

– 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Tye Dillinger, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, TBA

– WWE Universal Title Triple Threat Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman

– WWE Title Handicap Match: AJ Styles © vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, TBA

– Raw Tag Team Title Match: Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan © vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

– SmackDown Tag Team Title Two Out of Three Falls Match: The Usos © vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin