Stephen Amell Wants Members Of Bullet Club To Appear On Arrow

During an appearance at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in San Jose, California over the weekend, Arrow star Stephen Amell noted that he would like to work with good friend Cody Rhodes on the show again, noting that this time, he would like to see all Bullet Club members appear alongside Cody.

“I’m trying to get those guys to come out to one of these shows, as a group, I think that would be amazing. Those guys are great. Matt and Nick and Kenny and Cody being the main guys I’ve been able to hang out with. I appreciate anyone that does something in an entrepreneurial spirit. Those guys are really paving their own way. I mean, we would decimate them in one episode. They would be the group that we would foil in act one, and then figure out what the real problem was. If Sampson was to come back on the show, it would only make sense that he would be surrounded by his group of Bullet Club friends.”