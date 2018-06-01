Steve Austin Addresses Problem With The ‘What’ Chant In Today’s WWE

During a recent episode of The Steve Austin Show (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc), the WWE Hall of Famer talked about what the problem is with fans using the ‘What’ chant today during WWE events. Here is what he had to say:



“I never knew the ‘What?’ chant would stick around as long as it’s stuck around,” said Austin. He later continued, “it can really mess with a guys’ or girls’ rhythm, what they are really trying to say. Sometimes they can get flustered. Sometimes that ‘What?’ chant could really be overwhelming, and you think people aren’t paying attention to what you’re saying, and sometimes on a really strong, heart-felt promo is happening, they’ll start with that ‘What?’ chant.



“The audience is missing out what the wrestler’s saying, so sometimes you gotta time that ‘What?’ chant when there’s some bulls–t going on and you gotta be able to listen to a real deal promo so you know what’s going on in the story. I feel for ya, and I feel for when they’re trying to cut a good promo. It interrupts your rhythm, plain and simple.”



