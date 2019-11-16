Steve Austin Comments On The State Of Tag Team Wrestling

During his recent podcast, Steve Austin commented on the state of tag team wrestling:

“Man, and that’s the thing. The tag team scene just ain’t what it used to be and that’s not knocking any team that’s out there. I’m just saying there aren’t as many teams and they’re not together as long to build the history, the chemistry, and you just know what the other guy is going to do when you go out there.”

“You have four different people out there and a referee. With all the minds and all the different tricks you can do, there’s so much to watch, so I love tag team wrestling. It’s just that it [has] kind of faded off a little bit and that’s with all respect to the tag teams still out there doing good work. It just has changed.”