Steve Austin Explains Why He Doesn’t Want To Return To The Ring, Talks Other Stars Using The Stunner

Steve Austin recently did an interview with The Wrap to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics. You can check out the highlights here:

Why he doesn’t want to ‘pull a Goldberg’ for a WWE return:

“It’s just really because I’ve been there and I did it on the very highest level,” Austin said. “When I had to ride off into the sunset — that was a tough pill for me to swallow. It took me a long time to come to grips with that.”

“After all these years, I’ve got the business out of my system from, you know, participating in it and being in the grind,” Austin continued. “I still absolutely love the business, but I’m away from it.”

How he feels about other stars using the Stunner today:

“There’s different ways to go about it,” Austin said. “Sometimes people will check with other guys.”

“I’m down with anybody using the Stunner,” he said. “I would prefer that it be used as a used a finisher, and not as the current routine with the DDT, where it’s basically one of the lamest false-finishes in the business after being one of the most devastating finishers in the history of the business.”