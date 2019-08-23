Steve Austin Gives Some Advice To Seth Rollins

During his recent podcast, Steve Austin offered some advice to Seth Rollins:

“Seth’s a tremendous worker and I just think, man, when he turns up that entertainment factor, because he’s pretty reserved on the horn. And, man, if you go back and watch my promos, I mean, I never know what I’m going to say. I mean, I have things because of storylines and that and angles, so I know where I’m going, but I’ll stutter or I’ll miss a word, but it’s all emotion.”

Austin added, “I think that emotions sell tickets, but also being larger than life sells tickets, so if he could just learn to amp it up a little bit, because every time I had a stick in my hands, I was trying to channel and emit energy and people feed off that.”